 Teenage Daughter Trolls Dad With Fake Marriage Proposal [Video] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Teenage Daughter Trolls Dad With Fake Marriage Proposal [Video]

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

This one hit me deep, and I’m not even a father. But that’s what April Fools’ is for, right?

When Savannah Ajas (@savannah_ajas) decided to prank her dad last Sunday, she had a plan more evil than most.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Mashable spilled the beans:

The high school couple decided to stage a proposal in front of her family. The happy couple were showered by the rest of her family with excitement and gasps, but her dad wasn’t too keen on the good news.

Wait no more:

Such a lag.

I believe this father should be considered a hero, simply because he didn’t punch the smile right off that little dude’s face. Rather, he kept it in, resulting in an expression of serious inner conflict. Kevin gets it:

So do all the other Twitter users that made it their goal to show us that silence is not always golden. Sometimes, it’s dark and confusing – the ultimate symptom of sulk:

Well done to Sav for having the nerve to keep it going, but let’s hope he gets her back next year – maybe with some fake adoption papers?

[source:mashable]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.