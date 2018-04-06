Teenage Daughter Trolls Dad With Fake Marriage Proposal [Video] — Nigeria Today

Teenage Daughter Trolls Dad With Fake Marriage Proposal [Video]

This one hit me deep, and I’m not even a father. But that’s what April Fools’ is for, right?

When Savannah Ajas (@savannah_ajas) decided to prank her dad last Sunday, she had a plan more evil than most.

Mashable spilled the beans:

The high school couple decided to stage a proposal in front of her family. The happy couple were showered by the rest of her family with excitement and gasps, but her dad wasn’t too keen on the good news.

Wait no more:

i’d say we successfully fooled my dad pic.twitter.com/kBRETb1ttO — Savannah Ajas (@savannah_ajas) April 1, 2018

Such a lag.

I believe this father should be considered a hero, simply because he didn’t punch the smile right off that little dude’s face. Rather, he kept it in, resulting in an expression of serious inner conflict. Kevin gets it:

So do all the other Twitter users that made it their goal to show us that silence is not always golden. Sometimes, it’s dark and confusing – the ultimate symptom of sulk:

How he stared at the camera pic.twitter.com/cAlownTFmi — Jirafa (@ThatOneGiraffe) April 2, 2018

Your dad is now the “Meme of True Disappointment” pic.twitter.com/czcKbNZzXx — Atlanta Claus (@dirtyprettyart) April 2, 2018

“Hello darkness my old friend…

I’ve come to talk with you again” pic.twitter.com/5Sxy3tXcTv — Daemonator (@DaemonMondae) April 2, 2018

His daughter had em like pic.twitter.com/RgAkQQMFo1 — _$treetvibez (@StVibez) April 2, 2018

Well done to Sav for having the nerve to keep it going, but let’s hope he gets her back next year – maybe with some fake adoption papers?

[source:mashable]

