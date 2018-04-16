Teenager: I was abducted, impregnated by policeman - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Teenager: I was abducted, impregnated by policeman – The Nation Newspaper
Teenager: I was abducted, impregnated by policeman
The Nation Newspaper
•Edgal orders investigation. A 16-year-old girl, Chinelo Obadike, has accused a policeman attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) of abducting, raping and impregnating her. Obadike was allegedly abducted last May 8 on her way to her …
