Teenager nearly crushed under bus in prank gone wrong - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Teenager nearly crushed under bus in prank gone wrong
Telegraph.co.uk
Footage shows the moment a teenage girl was pushed into the path of an oncoming bus by her friend in a prank gone wrong. The video shows just how close the 17-year-old came to being crushed by the wheels in Czechowice-Dziedzice, Poland. Her friend …
VIDEO: Girl narrowly misses death as friend 'jokingly' pushed her under moving bus
