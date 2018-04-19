Teenagers flogged by Obinim for having sex missing - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today

Teenagers flogged by Obinim for having sex missing – Pulse.com.gh
|
Pulse.com.gh
|
Teenagers flogged by Obinim for having sex missing
Pulse.com.gh
In 2016, Bishop Obinim made headlines for flogging the hapless pregnant girl and her boyfriend during a church service which led to his arrest. Published: 3 minutes ago; Emmanuel Tornyi. Print; eMail · play. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse …
Police can't trace teenagers in Obinim assault case
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!