 Teju Babyface And Wife Welcome A Set Of Twins After 6-Year Wait — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Teju Babyface And Wife Welcome A Set Of Twins After 6-Year Wait

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ace Nigerian talkshow host and comedian, Teju Babyface is now the latest father in the Nigerian entertainment industry after he welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Tobi.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Sharing news of the babies arrival, Teju Babyface wrote;

Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble. I pray that the God whom we serve will remember everyone who seeks Him & give you the desires of your heart. Mother and babies are doing Great! #Grateful#awesomeGod

Source – Nairaplus

The post Teju Babyface And Wife Welcome A Set Of Twins After 6-Year Wait appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.