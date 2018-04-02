 Telecom firms sue National Assembly — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Telecom firms sue National Assembly

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Association of Licenced Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON)  is seeking judicial  interpretation of  the oversight function of the National Assembly (NASS) as it affects  telecommunications companies. Mr Gbenga Adebayo, ALTON Chairman, made this known at a press briefing in Lagos. Adebayo said that ALTON filed a suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja in February in that regard.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.