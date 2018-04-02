Telecom firms sue National Assembly — Nigeria Today

Telecom firms sue National Assembly
The Association of Licenced Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) is seeking judicial interpretation of the oversight function of the National Assembly (NASS) as it affects telecommunications companies. Mr Gbenga Adebayo, ALTON Chairman, made this known at a press briefing in Lagos. Adebayo said that ALTON filed a suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja in February in that regard.
