Telegram raises $1.7bn from two pre-ICO sales - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Telegram raises $1.7bn from two pre-ICO sales – The Punch
|
Telegram raises $1.7bn from two pre-ICO sales
The Punch
Telegram Group Inc., an encrypted messaging app seeking to create its own cryptocurrency, has increased the proceeds from the world's largest initial offering to $1.7bn, according to a regulatory filing, Bloomberg reported. Telegram raised $850m from …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!