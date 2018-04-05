 Teleology Holdings confirms payment of $50 million deposit for 9mobile - Nairametrics — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Teleology Holdings confirms payment of $50 million deposit for 9mobile – Nairametrics

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Nigerian Voice

Teleology Holdings confirms payment of $50 million deposit for 9mobile
Nairametrics
The preferred bidder in the sale of debt-ridden teleco 9mobile, Teleology Holdings, has debunked rumors that it has not made the cash deposit for the purchase of 9mobile. Teleology Holdings insisted that the money has since been paid and confirmation
9mobile: Politicians Fingered In Teleology BidThe Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.