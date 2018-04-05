Teleology Holdings confirms payment of $50 million deposit for 9mobile - Nairametrics — Nigeria Today

Teleology Holdings confirms payment of $50 million deposit for 9mobile – Nairametrics
|
|
Teleology Holdings confirms payment of $50 million deposit for 9mobile
Nairametrics
The preferred bidder in the sale of debt-ridden teleco 9mobile, Teleology Holdings, has debunked rumors that it has not made the cash deposit for the purchase of 9mobile. Teleology Holdings insisted that the money has since been paid and confirmation …
