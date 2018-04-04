Ten die in Babura local govt — Nigeria Today

Ten die in Babura local govt

No fewer than ten reportedly died in three neighboring villages and dozen were on admission in Babura cottage hospital Babura local government area in Jigawa state.

Reports from the state indicated that a strange disease was broke in Ganji, Maulu and Baru villages all in Babura the governor Badaru Abubakar home local government.

The news which filtered across the state was greeted with anxiety that just about a week now a serious case of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM), ‎was recorded at Taura local government area where several children were reported dead from the menace.

Investigations by our reporter revealed that the strange illness has ‎suddenly reared it’s ugly head at a village in Baru under Babura local government area were four adult males were reported dead.

Also a similar illness was recorded at both Ganji and Maule villages were about five people were reported dead by their respective family members.

According to people in the affected areas, which incidentally is the home town town of the state governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar that the victims started with complains of severe headaches then vomiting would follow and within 48 hours, ‎victims would be pronounced dead.

A resident of the area Hardo Umar said three people are presently receiving treatments from Maule village while one family man has been reported dead.

When contacted the council Chairman of Babura Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim confirmed to our reporter that no fewer than ten people have died from the illness while several o‎ther victims are receiving treatments at the Babura general hospital.

The Chairman said already health workers have been mobilised across the affected areas to curtail the menace‎.

He said so far nobody could ascertain the actual cause of the disease until results from samples taken from victims by the state ministry of health

The post Ten die in Babura local govt appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

