Tension as Akwa Ibom govt marks Buhari campaign office for demolition — Nigeria Today

Tension as Akwa Ibom govt marks Buhari campaign office for demolition
Barely three days after the campaign office of President Muhammadu Buhari was opened in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, the state government has marked the building housing the office for demolition, triggering political tension in the state. The four-storeyed edifice on Wellington Bassey Way, not far from the Government House, is christened, “Hilltop Mansion” […]
Tension as Akwa Ibom govt marks Buhari campaign office for demolition
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!