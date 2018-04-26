Tension as Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

Tension as Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in Maiduguri

There is currently tension and confusion in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital as the Nigerian troops engage members of the Boko Haram sect in a gun duel. DAILY POST reports that gunshots and heavy artillery sounds could be heard all over the city. Residents of Giwa Barracks said Boko Haram terrorists were trying to take […]

