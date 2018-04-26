 Tension as Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in Maiduguri — Nigeria Today
Tension as Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in Maiduguri

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There is currently tension and confusion in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital as the Nigerian troops engage members of the Boko Haram sect in a gun duel. DAILY POST reports that gunshots and heavy artillery sounds could be heard all over the city. Residents of Giwa Barracks said Boko Haram terrorists were trying to take […]

