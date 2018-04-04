Tension as Woman Storms YouTube Office, Shoots Three Staff Before Killing Herself — Nigeria Today

Tension as Woman Storms YouTube Office, Shoots Three Staff Before Killing Herself

Terrified employees fled as gunfire rang out at YouTube’s sprawling headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, prompting a massive police response and evacuation as victims were transported to nearby hospitals. San Bruno police identified the suspect late Tuesday as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39, who was found dead from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted […]

