Tensions flare ahead of S.Leone presidential vote result - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Tensions flare ahead of S.Leone presidential vote result – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Tensions flare ahead of S.Leone presidential vote result
Vanguard
Hundreds of pro-government demonstrators gathered Wednesday in Sierra Leone's capital to protest what they said was a “stolen” presidential vote, hours before official results are expected. Sierra Leone's March 7 election, world's first in using …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!