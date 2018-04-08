 Tenure elongation: APC forum supports a Buhari — Nigeria Today
Tenure elongation: APC forum supports a Buhari

The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Non-National Working Committee has distanced itself from tenure elongation of the party’s executive leadership, saying it supported President Muhammadu Buhari`s position. The group called for the dissolution of executive committees of the party at all levels and the convocation of a national convention to elect new executives. The position of the Forum was part of the resolutions reached at the end of its meeting on Sunday in Abuja, according to the Newd Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

