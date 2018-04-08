Tenure Elongation: APC non-NWC forum supports Buhari — Nigeria Today

Tenure Elongation: APC non-NWC forum supports Buhari

The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Non-National Working Committee has distanced itself from tenure elongation of the party’s executive leadership, saying it supported President Muhammadu Buhari`s position.

The group called for the dissolution of executive committees of the party at all levels and the convocation of a national convention to elect new executives.

The position of the Forum was part of the resolutions reached at the end of its meeting on Sunday in Abuja.

In a communiqué read by its Spokesman, Mr Jock Alamba, the forum said “we share the President’s unalloyed commitment to the rule of law and fine tenets of internal democracy”.

It stated that by opposing the tenure extension approved by the party`s National Executive Committee (NEC) in its meeting on Feb. 27, Buhari was laying a foundation to further deepen the country`s democracy.

It said that they were with the president on his position that election to party offices, starting from Ward, Local Government and State Congresses to National Convention be conducted unencumbered, with free and fair elections.

According to it, with all hands on deck, the party can avoid the risk of rancorous and conflict-ridden intra-party elections which make majority of the leaders to clamour for tenure extension.

The forum urged members and supporters of the party to disregard reports in some quarters that governors elected on its platform were plotting to use the party`s chairmen against Buhari.

“There is no such plot, and no chairman is against Buhari; we are all behind him,’’ it said.

It expressed belief that as in the Dec. 14, 2014 presidential primary and other primary elections, “APC members would work as a family to disappoint distractors’’.

It observed that Buhari had at different fora, as a convert democrat, demonstrated his commitment to democracy.

This, the group said, was exemplified in the recent gubernatorial and senatorial elections in Anambra and Rivers where the opposition parties won the elections under his watch.

“Buhari’s concern for due process is legendary and the forum cannot underrate his concern.

“Buhari should be given a chance to complete his second term in office to enable him complete the infrastructural foundations he was currently laying across the country.

“Our position is reaffirmed after a careful survey, which shows that 99 per cent of the entire membership and governors of our party are in support of the president’s second term bid.

“It is a common position that for the overall interest of our country, Buhari should complete the critical infrastructural foundations he is laying,’’ it said.

Buhari had at another NEC meeting on March 27, opposed the one-year tenure extension decision, beginning from June, saying it was illegal and unconstitutional.

He had explained that the decision was causing acrimony within the party, with some members not comfortable with the matter, dragging the party to court.

The NEC is expected to meet on Monday to look into the report of the 10-member committee constituted to advise the party`s leadership on the issue and the ward forward on other matters. (NAN)

