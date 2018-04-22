 Tesla faces investigation of safety procedures after workplace injury — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tesla faces investigation of safety procedures after workplace injury

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Tesla is going through a bit of a rough patch. In addition to the production issues plaguing the Model 3, the company is currently under investigation due to workplace safety concerns.

The post Tesla faces investigation of safety procedures after workplace injury appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.