Tesla just made it easier to access Autopilot in your Model 3 sedan — Nigeria Today

Tesla just made it easier to access Autopilot in your Model 3 sedan

Tesla is looking to make it a bit easier to control its Autopilot feature. The company released an update that adjusts the controls for the self-driving option from the center infotainment console to the easier-to-access steering wheel.

