Tesla Model X crashes into gym, driver says it accelerated by itself — Nigeria Today

Tesla Model X crashes into gym, driver says it accelerated by itself

A Tesla Model X recently crashed into a gym after it suddenly accelerated. The driver said it happened without warning, though Tesla suspects the gas pedal may have been pressed accidentally. It’s now investigating the crash.

The post Tesla Model X crashes into gym, driver says it accelerated by itself appeared first on Digital Trends.

