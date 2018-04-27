 Tesla Model X crashes into gym, driver says it accelerated by itself — Nigeria Today
Tesla Model X crashes into gym, driver says it accelerated by itself

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A Tesla Model X recently crashed into a gym after it suddenly accelerated. The driver said it happened without warning, though Tesla suspects the gas pedal may have been pressed accidentally. It’s now investigating the crash.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

