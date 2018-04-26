 Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at Tiger Brands' plant - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at Tiger Brands’ plant – Business Day

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Business Day

Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at Tiger Brands' plant
Business Day
Tiger Brands, which faces two class action lawsuits over a listeria outbreak that has killed almost 200 people, said on Wednesday that results from an independent laboratory confirmed the presence of the deadly listeria strain in one of its food
LST6 listeria strain confirmed‚ says Tiger BrandsTimes LIVE
Tiger Brands confirms deadly listeria found in its foodCitizen
Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at South Africa's Tiger Brands' plantReuters Africa
DestinyConnect –Food Safety News –eNCA –702
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.