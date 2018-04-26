Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at Tiger Brands' plant - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at Tiger Brands’ plant – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at Tiger Brands' plant
Business Day
Tiger Brands, which faces two class action lawsuits over a listeria outbreak that has killed almost 200 people, said on Wednesday that results from an independent laboratory confirmed the presence of the deadly listeria strain in one of its food …
LST6 listeria strain confirmed‚ says Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands confirms deadly listeria found in its food
Tests confirm deadly listeria strain at South Africa's Tiger Brands' plant
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!