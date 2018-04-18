TEXEM to discuss building successful organisations that endure in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

TEXEM to discuss building successful organisations that endure in Nigeria

TEXEM, a business management training organisation is inviting the editor of a top British Journal in May to discuss with senior managers in Nigeria to discuss what it takes to build successful business organisations.

The training is against the background of a research carried out by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in the U.S.A, which showed that 56 percent of new companies fail within just four years of establishment.

Evidence shows that the failure rate even for established brands in Nigeria is worse. It is therefore vital for senior executives to consistently develop strategic leadership skillsets to position their organisation for success. Due to the propensity for Nigerian organisations to fail as a result of the harsh contextual realities inherent in Africa’s largest economy, leaders need actionable and practical toolkits that would assist them to drive effectiveness, efficiency, innovation and lasting legacies.

In a move to ensure businesses in Nigeria excel in these hard times and beyond, Texem UK Limited has developed an executive development programme titled “Building Successful Organisations that Endure: Aligning Purpose, Process, Performance and People”- a unique opportunity that executives cannot afford to miss. This programme with assured return of investment, offers actionable insights that could be applied in today’s complex, fast-paced, competitive environment, and equips leaders with the requisite skill set on how to drive firm resilience as well as organisational agility to achieve sustainable success at the micro and macro level.

To gain insights on how to develop innovative, commercially valuable and sustainable competitive edge, Texem is inviting the world-renowned Professor, Pawan Budhwar, Editor in Chief of British Academy of Management and Professor of Work Psychology at Aston Business School on May 2nd and 3rd 2018 at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

For two days, he will be taking business owners through the rudiments of building successful business organisations that endure using case studies and practical examples from around the world.

