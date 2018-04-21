“Thank you for giving my life a meaning” – Adekunle Gold writes beautiful birthday message to Simi — Nigeria Today

“Thank you for giving my life a meaning” – Adekunle Gold writes beautiful birthday message to Simi

Adekunle Gold writes beautiful birthday message to Simi

Nigerian singing sensation, Simi Ogunleye better known as Simi, turned a year older Thursday and to celebrate her special day, the talented lovely took to her IG page to share lovely new photos.

Her colleague and close friend who is rumored to be her lover, Adekunle Gold sent her a message which has us all going ‘awwwwn’.

The two talented singers who have collaborated on a series of hit tracks have been romantically linked together for quite a while, but all this time have not heeded to whether or not, they’re a thing.

Gold’s birthday message to Simi has everyone wondering what really is the kinda relationship the pair have going on…

Gold wrote:

“To the girl that deserves every good thing in the world, thank you for giving my life a meaning. Happy birthday babe ??”

