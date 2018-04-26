That Toronto Van Killer Is Part Of A Very Worrying Anti-Women Movement — Nigeria Today

That Toronto Van Killer Is Part Of A Very Worrying Anti-Women Movement

I would guess that Alek Minassian is going to spend the rest of his days behind bars, with zero chance of parole, and that means his love life will take a knock.

Except for the fact that he obviously didn’t have one, which was one of the driving forces behind his deadly van attack in Toronto earlier this week.

We covered some of the Incel Rebellion movement yesterday, as well as the video of Alek being taken down by law enforcement, but a closer look at this anti-women movement is warranted.

The Verge are all over it:

In 1989, a man armed with a hunting rifle and a knife entered a Montreal university and systematically killed 14 women, before killing himself. “I have decided to send the feminists, who have always ruined my life, to their Maker … I have decided to put an end to those viragos,” he wrote in his suicide note… Twenty-five years later, a self-proclaimed “kissless virgin” named Elliot Rodger [below], who was active in the online “incel” community and felt rejected by women, drove to a sorority house in Santa Barbara and opened fire…

In the stories of angry Men’s Rights Activists and incels — men who are “involuntarily celibate,” and denied their “right” to sex — the women of the world are in control, teasing and taunting and withholding… As women push back against harassment, rape, and the basic dehumanization [sic] that accompanies being female, many of their most insulated and privileged opponents have coalesced into an online network. Loosely termed the manosphere, the movement has transformed the unquestionable cultural dominance of men into an identity based on a delusion of oppression, and even as they whine inconsolably about the identity politics they claim are ruining their lives.

If you thought #NotAllMen was tone deaf, wait until you see what’s going on in the bruised male ago corner of the internet.

People posting in incel-identified spaces say many, many things, including demanding the “rape count” of other men as a form of competition, and asking for solidarity in their dreams of committing mass murder because they have not gotten off as much as they had hoped. “Media doesnt aknolwedge [sic] the majroity [sic] of males’ [sic] discontentment with current sexual distopia [sic] its all about HATING WOMEN,” writes one man…

Although Reddit finally, finally banned the r/incels subreddit in November for its open advocation of rape and other violence toward women, internet platforms at large have been fertile ground for men who openly hate women and wish to convene with other men who feel the same way.

The Incel Rebellion is actually monitored by the Southern Poverty Law Center, “which tracks the community of “involuntary celibates” as part of its watch on male supremacists”, reports TIME:

…the group looks at punishing women who reject them sexually or romantically as an act of heroism. “They’re being supposed gentlemen, and feel they should be rewarded for it,” says Eric Mankowski, a psychology professor at Portland State University. “When they perceive they are not being rewarded, they resort to a violent response to gain back what they think they are entitled to”… “Incels” or “involuntary celibates” are misogynistic men who, feeling overlooked, invisible and disrespected, blame women for their lack of success in the bedroom, often resorting to violent and dehumanizing language, according to Mankowski. In their world, “Chads” are men who find success with women, while “Stacys” are the women who reject incels.

Chads and Stacys – can you imagine the world these people live in?

As for the Incels themselves, Alek’s attack has put quite the spotlight on their behaviour, both online and in society:

While administrators of websites like incel.me have condemned the attack, many online users have heralded Minassian and condoned violence against women. Incels also valorize Rodgers and have also commended Nikolas Cruz, the suspect charged in the killing of 17 people in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. “The constant torture that society puts us through every single day brews rightful hatred in our minds,” reads one message posted on an Incel group on Wednesday. “That is what happens when a man is put through so much bullying, ostracization, and persecution throughout his life.”

The victimised male mentality really is a sight to behold.

There, there, murderous snowflakes.

[sources:verge&time]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

