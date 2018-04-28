The 3 South African Celebrities That Died Today In Fatal Accident (DETAILS) — Nigeria Today

The 3 South African Celebrities That Died Today In Fatal Accident (DETAILS)

The sad news of 3 popular South African celebrities who died in a fatal car accident this afternoon has filtered the social media and other top online news networks. Popular South African Entertainment writer Phil Mphela has revealed that former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile, actor Thobani Mseleni and former Joyous Celebration singer Siyasanga Kobese were […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

