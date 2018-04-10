The Alexander Review: Pull Up, Funkie, E Dey Your Body… songs to have on your playlist this week — Nigeria Today

The Alexander Review: Pull Up, Funkie, E Dey Your Body… songs to have on your playlist this week

From the top bangers to Indie artists striving in the music industry, Nigeria is home to some of the best Afro pop and beats genre. Although, it is easy to stereotype when other genres are placed on the table. This does not give room for mediocrity as it only makes our stars to work hard […]

The post The Alexander Review: Pull Up, Funkie, E Dey Your Body… songs to have on your playlist this week appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

