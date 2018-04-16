The Alexander Review: Wizkid’s newest three, Is allowed, O Sure… Smash hits to try out now! — Nigeria Today

The Alexander Review: Wizkid’s newest three, Is allowed, O Sure… Smash hits to try out now!

Last week probably seeded the biggest single release from Wizkid; the Starboy main man scoring three that were widely accepted. Although, they were being termed as ‘leaks’. Well, it is none of my business – my ear pods are getting smoked. The man probably outshined other singles that dropped earlier in the week. I present […]

The post The Alexander Review: Wizkid’s newest three, Is allowed, O Sure… Smash hits to try out now! appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

