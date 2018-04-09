The Amazfit Stratos is a GPS fitness watch with an affordable price — Nigeria Today

The Amazfit Stratos is a GPS fitness watch with an affordable price

The Amazfit Stratos is an affordable smartwatch that features GPS tracking, a heart rate sensor, the ability to track 12 different activities, and a five-day battery life. It also comes at an affordable price.

