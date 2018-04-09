The ANC's Strategy & Tactics 2017 - Politicsweb — Nigeria Today

The ANC’s Strategy & Tactics 2017 – Politicsweb
|
Daily Maverick
|
The ANC's Strategy & Tactics 2017
Politicsweb
1 At the 53rd National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) in 2012, a preface was appended to the Strategy and Tactics document adopted in 2007. 2 In the period since the last National Conference, there have been many global and domestic …
LETTER: Priests need wake-up call
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!