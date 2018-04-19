The Art of Sedition: Promote Peace and Win Bitcoin Cash — Nigeria Today

The Art of Sedition: Promote Peace and Win Bitcoin Cash

100 years ago a wartime censorship act passed in the U.S. Congress called the Espionage and Sedition Acts of 1918. At the time censorship and propaganda tactics were applied to anyone who cast negative attention on war, and Americans could be jailed if they participated in this behavior. Eventually, the act was repealed but thousands of individuals and groups were convicted for expressing free speech. In memory of this occasion the nonprofit organization, Antiwar.me, is hosting an art contest dedicated to promoting a more peaceful society without war.

Antiwar’s Contest ‘The Art of Sedition’

War is something the human race has been dealing with for centuries, and over the past few decades citizens worldwide have expressed their desires to stop wars but politicians and the bureaucracy continues to bolster the military-industrial complex. The nonprofit organization and non-interventionist website Antiwar.com has been promoting the idea of peace for years and asks everyone to spread the message that wars must end. In order to recognize the period when individuals were barred from speaking freely against unjust wars, Antiwar is having an art contest dedicated to promoting peace.

“In recognition of this muting of free speech we’re holding an art contest encouraging all antiwar activists to freely express their thoughts and images about diplomacy, foreign policy, and how we get to a more peaceful future,” explains Antiwar.

We are looking for the best Pro Peace/ Antiwar expressions out there to help grow a movement of people working towards a more peaceful future. Can you help answer the question “How do we get there?”

Free Market Prizes: Cryptocurrency, and Precious Metals

Antiwar plans to give away over $1,500 in prizes for the winners of this unique contest that promotes a peaceful future. There will be three first-place prizes; $300 in Bitcoin Cash from the team at Bitcoin.com. Three second-place prizes featuring 7.0 ZEN from Zencash.com and a Wryguys.com tee-shirt. Roberts and Roberts Brokerage Inc. will be giving the third place prizes consisting of a 1oz Silver Card and a “Peace Now” tee shirt. The runner-up prize and the written category will receive a peace flag and a selection of Libertarian books sponsored by Free Press Publications FPP.cc.

Three Entry Categories:

VISUAL ART– original illustration, painting, collage, meme, photography, poster art

WRITTEN COMPOSITION– original short essays, poetry, slogans (500 words max)

MUSICAL ART– original songs, jingles, hip hop, musical composition

Each category will be judged separately and awarded first, second, third prizes and honorable mentions. Runner-up prizes will cross categories.

Entry Guidelines:

To Enter, email to [email protected]

Put your full name (for attribution) and email address in the body of the email

Label your file with your name and attach to your email

Post/tweet your art along with #NoMoreWar and include a link to your post in the email.

File types to submit: doc, pdf, jpg, png, gif, mp3, mp4 (Please no large files/ large file services).

So if you’re an activist or someone who cares about ending wars, and you have some skills in the art field, then you need to submit your work by May 31st, 2018, 9 pm pacific standard. Winners will be contacted on or before June 15 and the next day winner submissions will be posted on Antiwar.me. Bitcoin.com is proud to help promote ideas that spread peace (like bitcoin cash) and concepts that aim to end the world’s aggressive wars and corruption.

What do you think about Antiwar’s Art of Sedition contest? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, and Antiwar.com

