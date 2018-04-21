The #BBNaija Finale is just a day away! Make Your Predictions for the Winner – Alex, Cee-C, Miracle, Nina or Tobi? — Nigeria Today

The #BBNaija Finale is just a day away! Make Your Predictions for the Winner – Alex, Cee-C, Miracle, Nina or Tobi?

It’s almost D-day guys!

The long awaited Big Brother Naija finale will be happening tomorrow, Sunday April 22.

The housemates who made it to the last day are Alex, Cee-C, Miracle, Nina and Tobi.

So, who did you vote for and who do you think will win? Let us know below!

