“The Bible Is Not Against Divorce” – Popular Preacher — Nigeria Today

“The Bible Is Not Against Divorce” – Popular Preacher

A popular UK-based Nigerian preacher, Apostle Alfred Williams, has disclosed that, contrary to popular belief, the scriptures is not against divorce. The General Overseer of Christ Faith Tabernacle made this known in an interview with Vanguard published on Sunday. The preacher, who was speaking about what he had unlearnt in his 30 years as a […]

The post “The Bible Is Not Against Divorce” – Popular Preacher appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

