‘The Blackening’ Is A Brilliant Take On Horror Movie Tropes About Black People — Nigeria Today

‘The Blackening’ Is A Brilliant Take On Horror Movie Tropes About Black People

“I am very white, I watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ every day!” “I’m so white I let my dog kiss me on the mouth.”

It’s well known that the black person always dies first in Hollywood horror movies, but what if the cast was all-black? Well, 3Peat thought they would take that concept for a walk.

An “Improv/Sketch/Stand Up Collective” that was created when its members became tired of being the only minority in their shows, 3Peat brings its own brand of comedy that “fits their high energy and experiences”.

They used the all-black-cast idea as the basis of their latest sketch for Comedy Central, reports Chicago Tribune:

The members of 3Peat play themselves: Lisa Beasley, Allison Blair, Shantira Jackson, Torian Miller, Nnamdi Ngwe, Dewayne Perkins, Patrick Rowland and John Thibodeaux. “The Blackening” was an idea sparked by Perkins “because there’s this ongoing joke about how black people don’t like camping,” Jackson said in a phone interview, along with Beasley and Ngwe. “And he was like, ‘Hey, I want to turn this into something,’ and he brought the framework to group and then we all added a part of ourselves to it — those characters are very rooted in who we are and those jokes (reference) our own personalities.”

Think Get Out, but less scary and with a whole lot more jabs at white culture. The Blackening might just make you ROFL, especially if you’re a white person who can take a few knocks to the chin.

And no, the soundtrack does not include anything related to Machine Head.

Please enjoy:

If that was turned into a feature film, it might do better than Black Panther.

Jokes.

