The Business Of Photography Conference: Meet The Panelists — Nigeria Today

The Business Of Photography Conference: Meet The Panelists

The Business of Photography Conference is almost here and it promises to be exciting and extremely educating.

The Business of Photography Conference is aimed at bringing Photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retail businesses together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography. In recent times the need to efficiently monetize the photography industry and define its future as a major part of the current and future national revenue generation sector has become more important.

The 12-hour event will start at 9am and end at 9pm. The conference would feature five segments; the Opening, the Conversation (panel session), Break out time (master classes), Cocktails/Networking and Exhibition. During the conversation segment, attendees would have the opportunity to listen to and chat with award winning Nigerian photographers about the future of photography in Nigeria.

The Business of Photography conference is bringing some of the best photography and industry experts as panelists to speak on different aspects of photography.

The event is set to take place at Landmark Event Center, Lagos on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The first set of panelists would be speaking on the topic “Content Monetization”.

ZUBBY EMODI

Zubby Emodi is a digital marketing technology and creative entrepreneur. He started his career in tech and design in the UK, working with brands such as Jim Bean, Timeout London and Timeout Paris, his love for data-driven insight into consumer behaviour led to a transition into the digital marketing space. Having joined Ringier as the Head of Ringier Digital Marketing, Nigeria – in charge of growing the business in Nigeria – his track record of world-class creative and tech execution led to an evolution of his role to cover all creative aspects of the business across Africa. In his current role, he is tasked with overseeing the creative execution of campaigns for multinational brands such as Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, British Council, Samsung, Distell, Reckitt Benckiser, Siemens, and many more industry leaders.

AYO ANIMASHAUN

Sola Animashaun is a multi-award winning Nigerian photographer that specializes in editorial and commercial photography. He is also into wedding, fashion, travel and sport photograph. His resilience and attention to client briefs and details has afforded him the opportunity to work with clients all around the world.

He has worked with and photographed top Nigerian acts and has had the privilege of shooting international acts like, Akon, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rick Ross, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, The Game, Lloyd Banks, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ciara and many more.

Over the years he has won numerous photography awards, including third place position in an international competition with 7311 entries.

Shola Animashaun teaches photography in his photography academy, Sola Animashaun Academy

BOBBY TAYLOR

Mrs. Bukky Karibi Whyte is the CEO and Founder of 10-year-old boutique communication and events firm, Robert Taylor Media Ltd. Her passion and love for Communications stems from her mother who was also a PR/Marketing Practitioner (Aviation Industry), exposing Bukky to the world of Public Relations at a young age.

She studied African American History and Women’s Studies at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts. Bukky used her PR abilities throughout her university education to organize various events and charity drives. Her active lifestyle got her a lot of recognition and she held various positions; President of Rho Kappa Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Vice President National Pan Hellenic Council, PR Officer for the Black student Union, ALANA Honour Society Recipient, Three times Deans List, Miss Black UMASS 2000 and so on.

Bukky founded The Bobby Taylor Company 10 years ago (now Robert Taylor Media) in 2007 in Winnipeg Manitoba and eventually relocated to Nigeria two years later, to continue to build her agency. Prior to that, she worked in Corporate America and the Government of Canada (Educational Sector).

In the past 10 years, The Robert Taylor Media Client list has included brands such as The Walt Disney Company Africa, Estee Lauder, Calabar Jazz Festival, The Lagos Jazz Festival, The Ministry of Education Rivers State, Tom Ford, Clinique, M.A.C Cosmetics, Elizabeth Arden, Flying Doctors Nigeria, Seyi Shay, Osas Ighodaro, D’banj, Dolapo Oni, Ciroc, Johnnie Walker, Martini, Greygoose, Christian Audigier, Needlepoint, Arise Magazine Fashion Week, Fela on Broadway (twice), The Genevieve Magazine Pink Ball, The Maharaja Ball, WIE (Women Inspiration & Enterprise), ONE CAMPAIGN, Bono, WOWe Festival, Africa Film Festival, 93 Days, Flowergirl The Movie, SPAR Nigeria, Obi Phones, My Extensionz, Eterna Plc., Facebook Africa, Wasche Point, Abaya Lagos, FREIA, Africa Culture and Design Festival, WARIF, IDAN, Henna Place, Good Hair Ltd, Veuve Clicquot, Moet & Chandon, Hennessy, Dom Perignon, Belvedere Vodka, Glenmorangie, Montaigne Place, Deola Sagoe and more.

Bukky is a great public speaker and is also known for her expertise in Reputation Management & Corporate/Personality Crisis Management. She is an associate member of WIMBIZ, a founding member of The Luxury Network Nigeria, a member of the Public Relations Society of America and the Canadian Public Relations Society and official host for International event and brand “Le Diner En Blanc”.

KELI ABIEL

Keli Abiel, professionally known as GuudKelly, is a Ghanaian Creative Director and Film Maker. He creates all types of Audio Visual content, including TV and editorial content, short films and YouTube content, long form broadcast programming, film and branded content, digital video and social media content, as well as material for offline, experiential and ambient channels.

He helps provide strategic advice on content provision for online channels and applications, and how best to use budget and opportunity to create effective integrated multi-channel, multi-media video and audio. As an integrated Creative Director, he has worked on everything from traditional TV, print, OOH, digital, magazines, Brand experiences, reality TV shows, branded entertainment and think tank type projects. Also an event producer and bigger picture seer, the person you call a fixer. A stickler for details, GuudKelly take his time to make every piece of work distinctively unique. He has a solid background in Factual and non Factual Story Telling, Critical and Strategic Thinking, and consulting for small organisations and Multinationals within Ghana and Africa and a background in producing, fixing and consulting for crews both familiar and unfamiliar with Ghana and Africa.

He has executed exceptional filming projects, having worked with the likes of BBC, Puma, Google, Vogue, Conde Nast, Dupont, Terumo BCT, Samsung, The Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation and Exxon Mobil, Kantanka Automobile, Cassa Trasacco just to name a few. GuudKelly has many loves, especially for food, Architecture and growing the YouTube Community in Ghana, as the Unofficial YouTube Ambassador.

TOYOSI ETIM-EFFIONG

Toyosi Etim-Effiong is a TV Producer, Presenter and Food & Beverage Entrepreneur. She produced and presented The Gist with Toyosi Phillips for Sahara TV New York from 2014 – 2015 and has produced other Talk Shows, Documentaries and Short Films including As Toyo Sees, 4th Decade and Prey. She is currently a producer and presenter at ARISE News where she hosts The Morning Show- a flagship on the channel.

She’s the founder of That Good Tapioca LTD- a Food and Beverage Company providing more- and fun- ways to enjoying tapioca.

The second set of panelists would be speaking on the topic “Creative”.

KELECHI AMADI-OBI

After Kelechi Amadi-Obi obtained his a law degree and his call to bar in 1993, he settled into full-time studio art. He is internationally renowned for both his photography and paintings. His unique style and mastery of aesthetics and creative lighting in his paintings have been reinvented in his photography to create understanding, dynamics and result oriented photography for his clients.

Some of his works have been featured in exhibitions within and outside Nigeria. These include; 2006 “Snap Judgement” – New Position in Contemporary African Photography, International Centre of Photography, New York, USA,2005 “Depth of Field” South London Gallery, UK, 2004, “Lagos” Ifa Gallery, Stuttgart, Germany, 2003 “Transferts” Africalia, Brussels, Belgium. In 2004, he won the St.Moritz Style Award for Photography.

Some of his clients include Guinness Nigeria Plc, MTN Nigeria Plc, PZ Nigeria Plc, British American Tobacco, The Ford Foundation, PrimaGarnet Ogilvy, SO&U, Insight Grey, Nigerian Flour Mills and Orange Drugs Nigeria Ltd.

EMMANUEL OYELEKE

Emmanuel Oyeleke is a Photographer, Tech Enthusiast and the Creative Director of Emmanuel Oyeleke Photography Studios (EOP Studios). The brand started out in 2012 as a photography outfit that mainly covered weddings and within 6 years, taken great steps to revolutionize the world of photography in areas of fashion, art, beauty and documentary photography.

Having worked on several campaigns and projects with Fashion, Beauty, Corporate, Advertising, and Media firms including but not limited to Canon, MNET, Genevieve Magazine, Guaranty Trust Bank, Deola Sagoe, BMPRO, and Zaron Cosmetics; the company is dedicated to portraying the magic of artistic expressions through visual stories.

He has shot several magazine covers and editorials for major magazines in Nigeria. He has worked with GTBank at the GTBank Master class series where he was able to train and empower about 200 individuals with necessary photography skills. The program ran in two cities Lagos and Abuja where he worked with GTBank as the official Photographer for GTBank Food and Drinks event and also GTBank Fashion Weekend.

Emmanuel Oyeleke Photography is committed to empowering youths and imparting knowledge and also organized a number of successful workshops and Master classes.

WANI OLATUNDE

Wani Olatunde is a top wedding and portrait photographer based in Lagos. She is known for her engaging and heartfelt storytelling, she has photographed weddings all over the world including the UK, US, Zimbabwe and Dubai. She’s been published in several magazines including VOGUE and Washington Bride & Groom and is regularly featured on international wedding blogs, Bella Naija, Munaluchi Bride and Aisle Perfect. When she’s not taking pictures, Wani enjoys spending time with her 2 beautiful kids, eating out or catching up on her favourite Shonda Rhimes show.

YETUNDE AYENI-BABAEKO

Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko was born in Enugu, Eastern Nigeria in 1978 to a Nigerian father and a German mother; She moved to Germany as a child and completed her high school diploma (Abitur) before embarking on a photography apprenticeship majoring in advertising photography at Studio Be in Greven, Germany. On completing her apprenticeship in 2003, she returned to Nigeria and joined Ess-Ay Studio for a 12 month photography program, facilitated by Invent, Germany. This experience spurred her to deepen her photographic skills by enrolling at Macromedia, a school for art and design in Osnabrueck, Germany.

Ayeni-Babaeko returned to Nigeria in 2005 and worked as free-lance photographer, before opening her own studio in 2007 (www.camara-studios.com). She has been active as a photographer with social conscience chronicling the life of modern Nigeria. Besides her fashion and documentary photography, Ayeni-Babaeko has facilitated the numerous photography workshops in partnership with the Goethe Institute, mentoring young female photographers.

She has taken part in numerous group exhibitions and has also had her own solo exhibitions.

GEORGETTE MONNOU

Georgette is an Associate at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, and works in the firms Finance & Capital Markets Practice and Entertainment, Leisure & Media Practice. Her experience spans advising on diverse finance matters including equity financing, local and international debt financing, derivatives transactions as well as the intricacies of drafting technical Entertainment and Media contracts. Having also gained litigation experience, Georgette has provided notable companies with legal representation across superior courts in Nigeria, which also included launching a test case for defamation against one of Nigeria’s foremost bloggers. Georgette regularly consults for members of the creative arts on their rights, contractual needs and potential areas of expansion in the Entertainment Industry with her commercial knowledge stemming from having gained experience working in radio, film and television.

As a creative, Georgette regularly writes for Bella Naija, Thought Catalog, Creativity Turf and other notable online platforms. In 2015, Georgette launched her blogsite called RealTalkwithGeorgie focused on challenging the invisible glass ceiling that society places on both men and women with particular focus on self-worth and developing meaningful relationships.

Georgette is a graduate of Law from the University of Exeter and has completed the Legal Practice Course (LPC) at BPP University specializing in Intellectual Property, Media and Entertainment Law and Debt Finance. She is also an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

TOPE ADENOLA

Tope Adenola is a portrait & lifestyle photographer based in Lagos, Nigeria, he leads the team at HorploadWorks photography. In recent times, HorploadWorks has successfully worked with corporate brands like Interswitch, Dangote Group, MoneyGram, and Guinness Nigeria, profiling and documenting their executive officers as well as events.

HorploadWorks has been consistently sought by a number of media outfits including Complete Fashion, Genevieve Magazine, Wow Magazine and Guardian Life.

Tope has also worked with a number of advertising agencies to shoot campaigns, a large number of celebrities and also fashion industry talents. His Commendations include: Photographer of the year Nigeria Models Awards 2015, TES2016 Entrepreneurship Award and Legacy TV Ingenious Photographer 2017 amongst many other recognition awards.

