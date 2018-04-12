 The crisis has ended: ‘Fortnite’ servers are back online — Nigeria Today
The crisis has ended: ‘Fortnite’ servers are back online

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Following almost 24 hours of server issues, Fortnite is back online for PS4, Xbox One, and PC users. The Fortnite servers went down after an investigation into login issues and remained offline through the evening of April 11.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

