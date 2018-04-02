 The Editor of The Guardian and the defence of looting — Nigeria Today
The Editor of The Guardian and the defence of looting

BY LAOLU AKANDE There is something incongruous about the Editor of the Guardian Newspapers, a paper once known for its strident advocacy against abuse of power and corruption, to excoriate a Vice President who repeatedly calls out perpetrators of grand corruption. Even more astonishing is the fact that the Editor, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo abdicates the investigative role of his newspaper when there are allegations of corruption, but works hard to disparage both the information supplied and the informer.

