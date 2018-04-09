"The Eve" hits cinemas nationwide; See trailer - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

“The Eve” hits cinemas nationwide; See trailer – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
"The Eve" hits cinemas nationwide; See trailer
Pulse Nigeria
After months of anticipation and more than a few thrilling trailers, movie fans are running to the cinema this weekend to see Nollywood's latest blockbuster, "The Eve." Published: 4 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · "The Eve" movie art play …
4 Things Every Nigerian Can Relate To In 'The Eve' Movie
My Wife has been the Best so Far…Actor, John Okafor
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!