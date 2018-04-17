The fate of 9mobile still hangs on the balance - Techpoint.ng — Nigeria Today

The fate of 9mobile still hangs on the balance – Techpoint.ng
Pulse Nigeria
The fate of 9mobile still hangs on the balance
Techpoint.ng
The acquisition process of 9mobile is taking a new turn as Teleology Holdings is expected to undergo exercises to test its technical and financial capabilities. According to the Nigeria Communications Week, the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian …
NCC says Teleology must show technical capacity before getting 9mobile licence
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
