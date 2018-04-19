The Five Reasons Why Adeboye Won’t Make Heaven- Daddy Freeze — Nigeria Today

The Five Reasons Why Adeboye Won’t Make Heaven- Daddy Freeze

Popular OAP of Cool Fm, Daddy Freeze has taken to social media to share his reasons why he believes the Pastor Adeboye of RCCG won’t make it to heaven. In an hour-long video posted on YouTube titled, ‘Addressing Adeboye’s False Claim That You Won’t Make Heaven if you don’t pay tithe.’, the OAP spoke and […]

The post The Five Reasons Why Adeboye Won’t Make Heaven- Daddy Freeze appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

