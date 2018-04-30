The Gazan at the Fence: 'Death or Life — It's the Same Thing' - New York Times — Nigeria Today

The Gazan at the Fence: ‘Death or Life — It’s the Same Thing’ – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
The Gazan at the Fence: 'Death or Life — It's the Same Thing'
New York Times
GAZA CITY — No one would ever pick out Saber al-Gerim from the crowds of Palestinians demonstrating against Israel along the heavily guarded fence that has helped turn the Gaza Strip into an open-air prison. Not for his youthful appearance. At 22, he …
He walked along an Israeli beach as far as Gaza. Then he vanished.
Israel says Gaza infiltrators killed
Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in latest Gaza Strip violence
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!