The Grand Finale! #BBNaija’s Alex, Cee C, Miracle, Nina & Tobi turn up at Homecoming Party — Nigeria Today

The Grand Finale! #BBNaija’s Alex, Cee C, Miracle, Nina & Tobi turn up at Homecoming Party

Last night, as is customary to Big Brother Naija, the top 5 finalists Alex, Cee C, Miracle, Nina and Tobi had their homecoming party to wrap up what can be described as a successful season.

They were joined by the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as well as former housemates Angel, Ifu Ennada, Anto, Leo, Khloe, Vandora and more as they partied all night.

See photos below:

Photo Credit @bhmng, @legendnigeria, @payporte

