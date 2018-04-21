 The Hilton Hotel in Panama features an insane Alienware gaming room — Nigeria Today
If you go on vacation to Panama City, you may not have any time for tourism. Alienware has turned one on the Hilton Hotel’s rooms into the ultimate gamer’s getaway, complete with powerful gaming PCs and high-definition displays.

