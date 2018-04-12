The humble LED could help prevent shark attacks on surfers — Nigeria Today

The humble LED could help prevent shark attacks on surfers
A team of researchers have found a way to help surfers avoid the unwanted attention of sharks. It involves sticking a set of LEDs to the underside of the board, which helps hide the surfer’s silhouette from the shark.
