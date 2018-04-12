The humble LED could help prevent shark attacks on surfers — Nigeria Today

The humble LED could help prevent shark attacks on surfers

A team of researchers have found a way to help surfers avoid the unwanted attention of sharks. It involves sticking a set of LEDs to the underside of the board, which helps hide the surfer’s silhouette from the shark.

The post The humble LED could help prevent shark attacks on surfers appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

