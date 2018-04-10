 The impact of digital transformation on economic growth in Africa - IT News Africa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The impact of digital transformation on economic growth in Africa – IT News Africa

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


ZDNet

The impact of digital transformation on economic growth in Africa
IT News Africa
As African organisations undergo digital transformation, understanding this massive shift and how to harness it, will be vital for organisations across the continent. According to Mandla Mbonambi, founding CEO of Africonology increased access to
Paul Barr Joins Red8 to Lead New Emerging Technologies PracticeSolving complex IT challenges with modern …Markets Insider

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.