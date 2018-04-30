 The Internet Is Sharing Deeply Boring Stories About Meeting Celebrities And They're Charming - Junkee — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Internet Is Sharing Deeply Boring Stories About Meeting Celebrities And They’re Charming – Junkee

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Junkee

The Internet Is Sharing Deeply Boring Stories About Meeting Celebrities And They're Charming
Junkee
Celebrities! If you take away the crippling burden of fame, their millions of dollars and their couture gowns, they're just like us. You could find them on the street, screaming at a tram or buying a loaf of gum, like a regular Tom, Penis or Harry
People share their most hilariously mundane celebrity momentsNewshub
Just 11 really boring encounters people have had with celebritiesAberdeen Evening Express

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.