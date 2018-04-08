The journey beyond! — Nigeria Today

The journey beyond!



Sir: The first time I heard the words, naked we come, naked we go, was from my father when he was imparting some moral ethics to some people. He was a Catechist. Then, I was a small boy with no mental knowledge to understand the deep significance or philosophy behind the words.

However, with the passage of time, I came to terms with the significance of the words and this brought conflict in my psyche vis-a-vis the goings-on in the society. Naked we come, naked we go! These words should evoke some deep reflections in us. If we can’t take anything out of this earth upon leaving, if all our hard-earned property will be left behind as we embark on this important journey, why then do we spend our short earth lives stock-pill riches? Of what use is it to assassinate our fellow human beings for money? What do one benefit from robbing fellow human beings of their valuables? What do one gain from being too desperate for earthly possessions? Why do colleagues betray each other because of money? Why do leaders subject their country to misery by siphoning public fund? Of what use is it to subject pensioners to horrendous experience by denying them their entitlements? What does it profit a man to use his fellow human being for rituals? Why do politicians kill their rivals for power?

Why do leaders refuse to vacate the office even when the people are fed up with them? What does it avail someone to manufacture fake and substandard drugs for people to buy? Why do some people use their parents for money rituals? If we shall leave women behind as we journey to the great beyond, then what use is it to kill one another because of women? I was still racking my brain over the nefarious things people do to acquire earthly possessions, when a friend dashed in to announce that a very rich and notable personality in the community had just passed-on.

His passage was stunning to many people because he was a little over fifty years and showed no signs of ill health. I was not taken aback because death can knock on one’s door anytime. But, I wept and became even more pensive remembering what my father said long ago about death.

Udodilm B. Ijeoma, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Sapele, Delta State.

