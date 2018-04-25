The Latest: UN says $4.4 bn to be pledged for Syria aid - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

The Latest: UN says $4.4 bn to be pledged for Syria aid – Washington Post
|
|
The Latest: UN says $4.4 bn to be pledged for Syria aid
BEIRUT — The Latest on the Syria conflict (all times local):. 3:35 p.m.. U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock says he expects donors to pledge 4.4 billion dollars in humanitarian aid for Syria and neighbors sheltering its refugees for 2018. Lowcock …
