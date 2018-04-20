The LifeSaver Liberty is the first portable water bottle with an inline pump — Nigeria Today

The LifeSaver Liberty is the first portable water bottle with an inline pump

The LifeSaver Liberty water bottle filters 99.99 percent of all viruses, bacteria, and cysts. Don’t want to get your hands wet? This is the first portable water bottle that includes an inline pump.

