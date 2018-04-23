The messy missing mace matter — Nigeria Today

The messy missing mace matter

By Hope Eghagha Last week the legislator representing my Senatorial District (Delta Central) was at the centre of an absurd tragic drama in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, a trained lawyer, former Commissioner, former SSG, one-time gubernatorial candidate in Delta State and son of a former Chief Judge of Delta State, was alleged to have employed thugs to spirit away the mace from the chamber. Understandably the action threw the Senate into great confusion.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

