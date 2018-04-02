The Met Grancorso is a helmet designed for the hazards of riding ebikes — Nigeria Today

The Met Grancorso is a helmet designed for the hazards of riding ebikes
With new safety standards in place for riders of ebikes in the U.K., the Met Grancorso helmet was created to meet those standards, providing better protection and durability for cyclists on electric bikes.
