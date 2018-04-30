The Nana Effects: A lesson for tomorrow — Nigeria Today

The Nana Effects: A lesson for tomorrow

By Prince Idorenyin Monday Akpan

As a keen follower of politics and political developments, I can say boldly that we have the golden opportunity to change the narrative of our political landscape forever.

I may not be a politician yet but I was alive when we have the likes of Rt Hon Eseme Eyiboh and Senator Ita Enang making us proud in the national assembly.

Then, anytime I walked in the street of Abuja after a plenary, I will proudly wear a smile of an Akwa Ibom man, I will be happy to stand and dissect every house sitting because there was always an Ita Enang or Eseme Eyiboh who would have given those my Fulani friends some dose of truth and the opportunity for us to meet at a round table for an effective discussion.

Though I was not an aide to any of them but every evening after each plenary, we will gather to celebrate, because apart from the pride of being an Akwa Ibom man, I was always the centre of every discussion. To them, “Every Akpan” was either an aide to Senator Ita Enang or a brother of Eseme Eyiboh.

“Akpan” was a very important part of every discussion. “Akpan, these your brothers are very good, look at the way they carefully open and concluded each argument to the amazement of all of us”

The only problem Senator Ita Enang had as then was that he was not a giver but was always ready to engage in meaniful discussion that will inspire greater tomorrow.

Today, to be truthful, though there is that Akpabio effect and OBA effect in the street of Abuja, we are very busy discussing the likes of Dino Melaye, Ben Murray-Bruce and Shehu Sani because they give us something to discuss either on their social media platform or during plenary.

I am not taking anything from Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and Senator Bassey Albert who are very good in their own clime, take for instance what they have done in their respective constituency projects and briefing and some of their clips in the Senate, I am most grateful that they will return back to the Senate in 2019.

Over the course of the ongoing political campaign for 2019, I have seen two people who should and must join Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and Senator Bassey Albert at the National Assembly to give Akwa Ibom State a voice and effective representation.

I am saying this with all sense of urgency and trust that if I have the power I will mold their names in gold and place them in the heart of every Akwa Ibomite and promise them that once again in 2019, “The Akpans” will reclaim their rightful place in Abuja.

To me, We need Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom, a very dynamic and outspoken young man to represent the good people of Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal constituency in the National assembly. My love for this young man stems from what I call the “NANA” effect. A capacity he developed which apart from his love for humanity and the Akwa Ibom project will inspire many young people to stand up and make a difference in a society which is urgently in need of difference makers.

We need Aniekan Umanah to compliment on the gains of Emmanuel Ekon for Abak, Etim-Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency. As a household name, right from his times at Executive options, till when he becomes a commissioner till now he has been a grassrooter and has proven without doubt that he has a capacity to not only represent the good people of Abak, Etim-Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency but to cause a positive change in the life of his constituents.

I am not related to either Aniekan Umanah nor Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom, I am not on their payroll and I doubt if i will ever be, but we need to stand up and wave our flags high to support this two people, we need to remind the World that we have the pedigree, the capacity and the people that can make Akwa Ibom and Nigeria great again.

Idorenyin Monday Akpan is a teacher and a public affairs analyst

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

