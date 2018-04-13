The NBA Playoffs Are Here! Check Out The First Round Schedule And Viewing Times #NBAPlayoffs — Nigeria Today

The NBA Playoffs Are Here! Check Out The First Round Schedule And Viewing Times #NBAPlayoffs

We’re finally done with the regular season of the 2017/2018 NBA season and now it’s time for the Playoffs.

All 30 NBA teams have finally completed their lengthy 82 game schedule and we now have the top 16 teams from both conferences locked in for the Playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference, the playoff teams include Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

See tip-off times for the First Round of the Eastern Conference Playoff Games adjusted to Nigerian time.

TORONTO RAPTORS vs WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Game 1 in Toronto. Saturday 14th April. 10:30pm

Game 2 in Toronto. Wednesday 18th April. 12:00am

Game 3 in Washington. Saturday 21st April. 1:00am

Game 4 in Washington. Sunday 22nd April. 11pm

Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary

BOSTON CELTICS vs MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Game 1 in Boston. Sunday 15th April. 6:00pm

Game 2 in Boston. Wednesday 18th April. 1:00am

Game 3 in Milwaukee. Saturday 21st April. 2:30am

Game 4 in Milwaukee. Sunday 22nd April. 6:00pm

Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS vs MIAMI HEAT

Game 1 in Philadelphia. Sunday 15th April. 1:00am

Game 2 in Philadelphia. Tuesday 17th April. 1:00am

Game 3 in Miami. Friday 20th April. 12:00am

Game 4 in Miami. Saturday 21st April. 7:30pm

Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS vs INDIANA PACERS

Game 1 in Cleveland. Sunday 15th April. 8:30pm

Game 2 in Cleveland. Thursday 19th April. 12:00am

Game 3 in Indiana. Saturday 21st April. 12:00am

Game 4 in Indiana. Monday 23rd April. 1:30am

Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary

For the NBA’s wild Western conference, the eight playoff teams are Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Portland Trailblazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves

Here are the tip-off times for the Western Conference Round 1 Playoff games adjusted to Nigerian Time

HOUSTON ROCKETS vs MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Game 1 in Houston. Monday 16th April. 2:00am

Game 2 in Houston. Thursday 19th April. 2:30am

Game 3 in Minnesota. Sunday 22nd April. 12:30am

Game 4 in Minnesota. Tuesday 24th April. 1:00am

Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS vs SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Game 1 in Golden State. Saturday 14th April. 8:00pm

Game 2 in Golden State. Tuesday 17th April. 3:30am

Game 3 in San Antonio. Friday 20th April. 2:30am

Game 4 in San Antonio. Sunday 22nd April. 8:30pm

Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS vs NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Game 1 in Portland. Sunday 15th April. 3:30am

Game 2 in Portland. Wednesday 18th April. 3:30am

Game 3 in New Orleans. Friday 20th April. 2:00am

Game 4 in New Orleans. Saturday 21st April. 10:00pm

Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER vs UTAH JAZZ

Game 1 in Oklahoma. Sunday 15th April. 11:30pm

Game 2 in Oklahoma. Thursday 19th April. 1:00am

Game 3 in Utah. Sunday 22nd April. 3:00am

Game 4 in Utah. Tuesday 24th April. 3:30am

Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary

